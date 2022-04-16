$3.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $3.38 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for D.R. Horton’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $3.64 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.20. D.R. Horton posted earnings per share of $2.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 33.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that D.R. Horton will report full-year earnings of $15.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.24 to $17.70. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $16.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $14.13 to $20.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for D.R. Horton.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.37. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 30.88% and a net margin of 15.66%. The company had revenue of $7.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DHI. StockNews.com began coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on D.R. Horton from $100.00 to $82.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on D.R. Horton in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of D.R. Horton in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.68.

In other news, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $354,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total value of $36,149.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,545 shares of company stock worth $482,980 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in D.R. Horton by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in D.R. Horton by 245.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHI traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $72.51. The stock had a trading volume of 2,513,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,999,017. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $68.79 and a 52 week high of $110.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 6.03 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.37. The company has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.65.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. D.R. Horton’s dividend payout ratio is 7.22%.

About D.R. Horton (Get Rating)

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on D.R. Horton (DHI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.