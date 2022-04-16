adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Short Interest Update

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,200 shares, a drop of 61.7% from the March 15th total of 18,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ADDYY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on adidas from €280.00 ($304.35) to €255.00 ($277.17) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on adidas in a research note on Monday, March 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on adidas from €340.00 ($369.57) to €315.00 ($342.39) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded adidas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded adidas from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.50.
Shares of OTCMKTS:ADDYY opened at $107.59 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.68, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.92. adidas has a 12-month low of $93.86 and a 12-month high of $199.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.
About adidas (Get Rating)
adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on adidas (ADDYY)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for adidas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for adidas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.