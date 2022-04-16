Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF) Short Interest Down 61.4% in March

Adriatic Metals PLC (OTCMKTS:ADMLF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 27,900 shares, a decline of 61.4% from the March 15th total of 72,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

ADMLF stock opened at $1.92 on Thursday. Adriatic Metals has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.90.

Get Adriatic Metals alerts:

About Adriatic Metals (Get Rating)

Adriatic Metals PLC, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals. It explores for zinc, lead, barite, gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's flagship project is the Vares Silver Project located in the Bosnia and Herzegovina. It also operates Raska Project in Serbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adriatic Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adriatic Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.