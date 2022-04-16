Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF) Short Interest Down 49.6% in March

Adventus Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:ADVZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 49.6% from the March 15th total of 13,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

ADVZF has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Adventus Mining from C$2.00 to C$1.75 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Adventus Mining from C$1.60 to C$1.40 in a report on Friday, April 8th.

Get Adventus Mining alerts:

Shares of ADVZF stock opened at $0.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.70. Adventus Mining has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $1.06.

Adventus Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Ecuador, Canada, and Ireland. The firm explores for gold, silver, zinc, copper, and lead deposits. Its principal property is the Curipamba project located in Ecuador. The company was founded on October 24, 2016 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adventus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adventus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.