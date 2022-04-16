Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI) Short Interest Update

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:AHPI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 137,600 shares, a growth of 187.9% from the March 15th total of 47,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 3.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AHPI. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Allied Healthcare Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Allied Healthcare Products by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 54,800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ AHPI opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.44 and a beta of -4.39. Allied Healthcare Products has a 52-week low of $2.41 and a 52-week high of $16.41.

Allied Healthcare Products ( NASDAQ:AHPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter. Allied Healthcare Products had a negative net margin of 3.45% and a negative return on equity of 10.69%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Allied Healthcare Products from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allied Healthcare Products in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Allied Healthcare Products Company Profile

Allied Healthcare Products, Inc manufactures and markets respiratory products for use in the health care industry in a range of hospitals and alternate site settings worldwide. The company offers respiratory care/anesthesia products, including air compressors, calibration equipment, humidifiers, croup tents, and equipment dryers, as well as respiratory disposable products, such as oxygen tubing products, facemasks, cannulas, and ventilator circuits; and home respiratory care products comprising aluminum oxygen cylinders, oxygen regulators, pneumatic nebulizers, portable suction equipment, and a line of respiratory disposable products.

