Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Short Interest Update

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decline of 66.0% from the March 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 43,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.75 to C$16.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Altius Renewable Royalties to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th.

Get Altius Renewable Royalties alerts:

Shares of ATRWF stock opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Altius Renewable Royalties has a 12-month low of $6.23 and a 12-month high of $14.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.99.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altius Renewable Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.