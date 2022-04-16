Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambev (NYSE:ABEV – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Ambev from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ambev from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ambev currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.46.

Shares of ABEV stock opened at $3.10 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $48.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.11. Ambev has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $3.95.

Ambev ( NYSE:ABEV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 15.68% and a net margin of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ambev will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ambev by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,247,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,442,000 after buying an additional 71,441 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,525,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Ambev in the 4th quarter valued at about $477,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ambev in the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Ambev by 91.1% in the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 20,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 9,908 shares during the period. 8.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks, other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. The company operates through four segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada.

