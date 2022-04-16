American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT) Short Interest Update

American Energy Partners, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AEPT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a decrease of 65.4% from the March 15th total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of AEPT opened at $0.16 on Thursday. American Energy Partners has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.12.
American Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)
