American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 195.7% in March

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
American Premium Water stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Premium Water has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.
American Premium Water Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on American Premium Water (HIPH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Insiders Are Selling Palo Alto Networks
Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.