American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH) Short Interest Up 195.7% in March

American Premium Water Co. (OTCMKTS:HIPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 144,900 shares, a growth of 195.7% from the March 15th total of 49,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,988,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

American Premium Water stock opened at $0.00 on Thursday. American Premium Water has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.01.

Get American Premium Water alerts:

American Premium Water Company Profile (Get Rating)

American Premium Water Corporation produces bottled water under the LALPINA brand name. The company was formerly known as Expert Group Inc and changed its name to American Premium Water Corporation in October 2013. American Premium Water Corporation is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Premium Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Premium Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.