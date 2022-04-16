Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMPE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Shares of AMPE opened at $0.40 on Friday. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $2.01. The company has a market cap of $90.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.46.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of immunomodulatory therapies for the treatment of pain from osteoarthritis in the United States. Its product pipeline includes AP-013, an intra-articular injection, which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee; AP-017, an intravenous ampion treatment that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat adult COVID-19 patients requiring oxygen supplementation; AP-019, an Inhaled Ampion treatment, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Adults with Respiratory Distress Due to COVID-19; and AP-018 that is in Phase I clinical trial to treat patients with prolonged respiratory symptoms due to COVID-19.

