Analysts Expect Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Analysts predict that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.29). Blade Air Mobility posted earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full year earnings of ($0.65) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.61) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.41). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Get Blade Air Mobility alerts:

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $24.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 million. Blade Air Mobility had a negative return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 54.97%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blade Air Mobility from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDE traded up $0.46 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.40. 946,688 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 744,933. Blade Air Mobility has a 52 week low of $5.34 and a 52 week high of $11.99. The company has a market cap of $665.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.40 and a beta of -0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.33.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 876,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,737,000 after acquiring an additional 116,492 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,672,000. Stansberry Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,435,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 137,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,213,000 after acquiring an additional 69,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blade Air Mobility in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,795,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile (Get Rating)

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Blade Air Mobility (BLDE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Blade Air Mobility Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blade Air Mobility and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.