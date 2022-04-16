Analysts Expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) Will Post Earnings of $1.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Grindrod Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.17. Grindrod Shipping reported earnings of $0.12 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 958.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Grindrod Shipping will report full year earnings of $5.67 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $5.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Grindrod Shipping.

Get Grindrod Shipping alerts:

Grindrod Shipping (NASDAQ:GRIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $114.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.51 million. Grindrod Shipping had a net margin of 23.38% and a return on equity of 41.13%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Grindrod Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRIN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 254,963.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after buying an additional 56,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Grindrod Shipping by 120.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 20,935 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Grindrod Shipping in the third quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Grindrod Shipping by 160.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 206,238 shares in the last quarter. 38.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRIN traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $24.78. 278,961 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,918. The stock has a market capitalization of $477.02 million, a PE ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Grindrod Shipping has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $28.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. Grindrod Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.16%.

About Grindrod Shipping (Get Rating)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of dry bulk carriers and tankers worldwide. It operates a fleet of 23 owned dry bulk carriers and 8 long-term chartered-in dry bulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Grindrod Shipping (GRIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Grindrod Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grindrod Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.