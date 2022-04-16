Analysts Set Expectations for Hub Group, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hub Group in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 10th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.42. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Hub Group’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.25 EPS.

Get Hub Group alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on HUBG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hub Group from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Hub Group from $92.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut Hub Group from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Stephens cut Hub Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hub Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.71.

HUBG opened at $63.47 on Tuesday. Hub Group has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $77.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The transportation company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $1.06. Hub Group had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Hub Group by 38.1% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Hub Group by 27.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the fourth quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Hub Group by 70.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 91.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hub Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hub Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.