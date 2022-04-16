Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Sierra Oncology (SRRA)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Sierra Oncology (NASDAQ: SRRA) in the last few weeks:

4/14/2022 – Sierra Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $45.00.

4/14/2022 – Sierra Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $39.00.

4/13/2022 – Sierra Oncology was downgraded by analysts at HC Wainwright from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $51.00.

4/13/2022 – Sierra Oncology was downgraded by analysts at Lifesci Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/14/2022 – Sierra Oncology had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $38.00 to $45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ SRRA opened at $54.75 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 0.57. Sierra Oncology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $54.97.

In related news, Director Gaurav Aggarwal bought 800,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $21,600,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Mary Christina Thomson sold 2,000 shares of Sierra Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,125,000 shares of company stock valued at $30,375,000 and sold 24,553 shares valued at $777,967. Corporate insiders own 67.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sierra Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 1,200.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Sierra Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Sierra Oncology by 27.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 4,968 shares during the last quarter.

Sierra Oncology, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in researching, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of patients with hematology and oncology needs. Its lead drug candidate, momelotinib, is a selective and orally bioavailable Janus kinase 1 (JAK 1), JAK2, and Activin A receptor type 1 (ACVR1) inhibitor.

