Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Anritsu Co. (OTCMKTS:AITUY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, an increase of 180.0% from the March 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

AITUY opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. Anritsu has a twelve month low of $12.28 and a twelve month high of $22.50.

Anritsu Company Profile (Get Rating)

Anritsu Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells measurement instruments and systems for various communications applications in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Test and Measurement, Products Quality Assurance, and Others segments. The Test and Measurement segment offers measuring instruments for mobile phone acceptance testing by mobile phone service providers; and for design, production, function and performance verification, and maintenance of mobile phone handsets by manufacturers of mobile phones, including smartphones, IC chipsets, and relevant components.

