Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Apollo Investment Co. (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) will post $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Apollo Investment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.35. Apollo Investment reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apollo Investment will report full year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.42. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.35 to $1.46. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Apollo Investment.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $54.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.53 million. Apollo Investment had a return on equity of 9.14% and a net margin of 57.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup raised Apollo Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.44.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 501,305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,411,000 after buying an additional 40,818 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $153,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 22,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 4,432 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Apollo Investment in the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Apollo Investment by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 436,326 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,581,000 after buying an additional 14,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.15% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Investment stock remained flat at $$13.30 on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 335,419 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $846.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.20. Apollo Investment has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $15.27.

Apollo Investment announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to purchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 18th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.32%. Apollo Investment’s payout ratio is 67.03%.

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company (ÂBDCÂ) under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the Â1940 ActÂ) specializing in private equity investments in leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, growth capital, refinancing and private middle market companies.

