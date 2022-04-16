Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Short Interest Down 64.1% in March

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 64.1% from the March 15th total of 30,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.31 on Thursday. Ares Strategic Mining has a 1-year low of 0.21 and a 1-year high of 0.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of 0.31.

Get Ares Strategic Mining alerts:

Ares Strategic Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, acquires and explores for fluorspar properties. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 67 claims covering an area of approximately 1,447 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 14 claims located in British Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Strategic Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Strategic Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.