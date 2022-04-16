Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.32 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:AHH)

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note issued on Thursday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Abramowitz now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.31.

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $49.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.60 million. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 8.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Armada Hoffler Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.08.

Shares of NYSE:AHH opened at $14.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.71, a PEG ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.24, a quick ratio of 7.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Armada Hoffler Properties has a 12-month low of $12.62 and a 12-month high of $15.80.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Armada Hoffler Properties by 2.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 83,747 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 113,596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,630 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Armada Hoffler Properties by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 14,088 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 335,886 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after purchasing an additional 18,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Armada Hoffler Properties by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 29,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.81% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 30th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 29th. Armada Hoffler Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 400.02%.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

