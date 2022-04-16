Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.98 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:APAM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report released on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.01.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The asset manager reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 27.42% and a return on equity of 157.99%. The business had revenue of $315.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an “inline” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.50 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.79.

Shares of NYSE APAM opened at $37.53 on Tuesday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $57.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of APAM. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mcmorgan & Co. LLC now owns 29,425 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 107,488 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,258,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,461,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,132,473 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,404,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 9,362.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 66,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 66,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.45% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.65%. This is a positive change from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.26%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

