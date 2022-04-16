Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN) Short Interest Down 43.2% in March

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decrease of 43.2% from the March 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

AUBN opened at $32.20 on Friday. Auburn National Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.96 and a 200-day moving average of $33.28. The company has a market capitalization of $113.34 million, a PE ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.48.

Auburn National Bancorporation (NASDAQ:AUBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter. Auburn National Bancorporation had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 26.64%. The company had revenue of $7.06 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is an increase from Auburn National Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Auburn National Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.70%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 34,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Auburn National Bancorporation by 21,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,628 shares in the last quarter. 7.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Auburn National Bancorporation from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Auburn National Bancorporation, Inc operates as the bank holding company for AuburnBank that provides various banking products and services in East Alabama. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and transaction deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial, financial, agricultural, real estate construction, and consumer loan products; and other financial services.

