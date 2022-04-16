Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA) Short Interest Update

Aura Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:AURA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 333,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the March 15th total of 192,200 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aura Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Aura Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.25.

Shares of AURA stock opened at $17.85 on Friday. Aura Biosciences has a 12 month low of $13.50 and a 12 month high of $26.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.80.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Aura Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $4,055,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $936,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Aura Biosciences in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.58% of the company’s stock.

About Aura Biosciences (Get Rating)

Aura Biosciences, Inc operates as a biotechnology company that develops therapies to treat cancer. The company develops virus-like drug conjugates (VDC) technology platform to treat tumors of high unmet need in ocular and urologic oncology. Its AU-011, a VDC candidate, is being developed for the first line treatment of primary choroidal melanoma, a rare disease with no drugs approved.

