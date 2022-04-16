Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Banco de Sabadell, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BNDSF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 84,500 shares, a decline of 54.3% from the March 15th total of 184,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. AlphaValue downgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. UBS Group upgraded Banco de Sabadell from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. HSBC raised Banco de Sabadell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $0.85 to $0.70 in a report on Monday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Banco de Sabadell from €1.00 ($1.09) to €0.90 ($0.98) in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Banco de Sabadell from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.78.

Get Banco de Sabadell alerts:

Shares of BNDSF stock opened at $0.79 on Thursday. Banco de Sabadell has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $1.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77.

Banco de Sabadell SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking in Spain, Asset Transformation, Banking Business in the United Kingdom, and Banking Business in America. The Business Banking in Spain segment encompasses covers commercial banking, corporate banking, and markets and private banking.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Sabadell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Sabadell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.