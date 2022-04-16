Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY) Short Interest Update

Bank Hapoalim B.M. (OTCMKTS:BKHYY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,400 shares, a drop of 57.6% from the March 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:BKHYY opened at $47.11 on Thursday. Bank Hapoalim B.M. has a 52 week low of $38.01 and a 52 week high of $56.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average is $49.77.
About Bank Hapoalim B.M.
