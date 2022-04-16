Bank of Montreal (BMO) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE: BMO) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $127.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

4/11/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

4/8/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$172.00 to C$171.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Bank of Montreal is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/31/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$161.00 to C$163.00.

3/7/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating.

3/7/2022 – Bank of Montreal was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating. They now have a C$151.00 price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating. They now have a $134.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Bank of Montreal is one of the largest banks in North America, is also one of Canada’s oldest banks. The bank offers a complete range of financial services in our chosen markets on both sides of the Canada-United States border. The bank offers to all of their clients not just financial products, but knowledge-based solutions, custom-made to add value in their financial affairs. “

3/3/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$157.00 to C$161.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating. They now have a $169.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $165.00.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from C$167.00 to C$171.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Europe from C$170.00 to C$172.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$170.00 to C$175.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$169.00 to C$171.00.

2/18/2022 – Bank of Montreal had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$162.00 to C$165.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Bank of Montreal is now covered by analysts at Stifel Europe. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/18/2022 – Bank of Montreal is now covered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BMO traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,765. Bank of Montreal has a 12-month low of $88.98 and a 12-month high of $122.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $116.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Rating) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The bank reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 10.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.049 per share. This is an increase from Bank of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.44%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BMO. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,698 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Bank of Montreal by 57.2% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,012 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 8,009 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 8,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 164,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,430,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its stake in Bank of Montreal by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,159,954 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,803,000 after acquiring an additional 354,609 shares in the last quarter. 41.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. The company's personal banking products and services include checking and savings accounts, credit cards, mortgages, and financial and investment advice services; and commercial banking products and services comprise business deposit accounts, commercial credit cards, business loans and commercial mortgages, cash management solutions, foreign exchange, specialized banking programs, treasury and payment solutions, and risk management products for small business and commercial banking customers.

