Barrington Research Weighs in on KAR Auction Services, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:KAR)

KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Barrington Research raised their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for KAR Auction Services in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Barrington Research analyst G. Prestopino now expects that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.24 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research also issued estimates for KAR Auction Services’ Q2 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $549.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.95 million. KAR Auction Services had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 2.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS.

KAR has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on KAR Auction Services from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KAR Auction Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Northcoast Research lowered KAR Auction Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Guggenheim raised KAR Auction Services from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.80.

Shares of KAR opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 97.67, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. KAR Auction Services has a 12 month low of $11.76 and a 12 month high of $22.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $16.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KAR. City State Bank bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in KAR Auction Services by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,307 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in KAR Auction Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000.

KAR Auction Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides used vehicle auctions and related vehicle remarketing services for the automotive industry in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, ADESA Auctions and AFC. The ADESA Auctions segment offers whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry through online auctions and auction facilities.

