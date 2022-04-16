Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:BSKY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,300 shares, a growth of 168.8% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of BSKY stock opened at $9.75 on Thursday. Big Sky Growth Partners has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $10.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.70 and its 200 day moving average is $9.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSKY. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the third quarter worth approximately $101,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Big Sky Growth Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $340,000. Institutional investors own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

Big Sky Growth Partners, Inc intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in internet retail and direct-to-consumer companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

