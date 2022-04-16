BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 180.7% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
NYSE:BBN opened at $20.19 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.
