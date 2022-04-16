BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,900 shares, an increase of 180.7% from the March 15th total of 19,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE:BBN opened at $20.19 on Thursday. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 1 year low of $19.82 and a 1 year high of $27.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.95 and a 200-day moving average of $24.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.31%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 156,260 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,362,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,088,000 after purchasing an additional 9,695 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 0.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,559,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $40,148,000 after purchasing an additional 13,788 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a non-diversified and closed-end management investment company. Its primary investment objective is to seek high current income, with a secondary objective of capital appreciation. The trust seeks to achieve its investment objectives by investing primarily in a portfolio of taxable municipal securities known as Build America Bonds.

