BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,200 shares, a growth of 166.1% from the March 15th total of 12,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 183,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XML Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 18,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 3,492 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LEO opened at $7.00 on Thursday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

About BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

