Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of BDNNY opened at $107.50 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39.

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Boliden AB (publ) from SEK 315 to SEK 310 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $310.00.

Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.

