Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a drop of 44.7% from the March 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Shares of BDNNY opened at $107.50 on Friday. Boliden AB has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $108.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $81.39.
Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter.
About Boliden AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Boliden AB engages in the operation of mines and production of metals. It operates through the following segments: Business Area Smelters and Business Area Mines. The Business Area Smelters segment produces pure metals. It consists of the Kokkola and Odda zinc smelters in Finland and Norway, respectively, the Rönnskär and Harjavalta copper smelters in Sweden and Finland, respectively, and the Bergsöe lead smelter in Sweden.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BDNNY)
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
- 3 Undervalued Easter Eggs to Watch For This Earnings Season
- Lululemon Rises On Wave Of Price Target Increases
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.