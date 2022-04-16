BoringDAO (BOR) Hits Market Cap of $48.85 Million

BoringDAO (BOR) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. One BoringDAO coin can currently be purchased for about $340.08 or 0.00833336 BTC on popular exchanges. BoringDAO has a total market cap of $48.85 million and $2,772.00 worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BoringDAO has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BoringDAO alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002447 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003429 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002449 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.92 or 0.00034107 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00104083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BoringDAO Profile

BOR is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 143,642 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . BoringDAO’s official website is www.boringdao.com . BoringDAO’s official message board is boringdao-defi.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BoringDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BoringDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.