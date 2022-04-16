Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF) Short Interest Down 51.9% in March

Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund (OTCMKTS:BPZZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a decrease of 51.9% from the March 15th total of 8,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.
Shares of BPZZF opened at $13.90 on Thursday. Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund has a 12-month low of $10.30 and a 12-month high of $14.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.18.
About Boston Pizza Royalties Income Fund
