Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share

Brighthouse Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Brighthouse Financial in a report issued on Sunday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kamath now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.31. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Brighthouse Financial’s Q2 2022 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.56 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $13.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.90 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $16.55 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $17.80 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.15 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on BHF. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brighthouse Financial in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brighthouse Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Brighthouse Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $53.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BHF opened at $53.13 on Tuesday. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.03 and a 12 month high of $62.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.57 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.08.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $5.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.46 by $1.72. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. Brighthouse Financial had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.03 EPS.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BHF. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 52.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 7,577 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 158,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,979,000 after purchasing an additional 4,594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 58,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,643,000 after purchasing an additional 2,972 shares during the last quarter. 80.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders' needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

