British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF) Short Interest Up 84.1% in March

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (OTCMKTS:BTAFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a growth of 84.1% from the March 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.
British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.74 on Friday. British American Tobacco has a 52-week low of $33.26 and a 52-week high of $47.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.20.
British American Tobacco Company Profile (Get Rating)
