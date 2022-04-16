Brokerages Anticipate Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) to report earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Embraer’s earnings. Embraer posted earnings per share of ($0.52) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Embraer will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.64. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Embraer.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The aerospace company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.23. Embraer had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.03%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.07) earnings per share.

ERJ has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Embraer in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Embraer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Embraer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Embraer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.89.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Embraer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embraer in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 85.7% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,200 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embraer by 270.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.50% of the company’s stock.

ERJ opened at $11.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.99. Embraer has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Defense and Security segment engages in the research, development, production, modification, and support for military defense and security aircraft, as well as offers a range of products and integrated solutions that include radars, special space systems (satellites), and information and communications systems, such as command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems.

