Brokerages Anticipate Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $78.05 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) will post sales of $78.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Genius Sports’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $78.10 million and the lowest is $78.00 million. Genius Sports reported sales of $53.74 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Genius Sports will report full-year sales of $343.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $341.00 million to $346.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $437.30 million, with estimates ranging from $437.00 million to $437.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Genius Sports.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $84.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.72 million. Genius Sports had a negative return on equity of 52.87% and a negative net margin of 225.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 78.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group decreased their target price on Genius Sports from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Genius Sports from $13.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.65.

Genius Sports stock opened at $3.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $792.47 million, a P/E ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.82. Genius Sports has a 1 year low of $3.85 and a 1 year high of $25.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.06 and a 200-day moving average of $9.48.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Genius Sports by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 709,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,395,000 after acquiring an additional 130,469 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,441,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Genius Sports by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 69,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after buying an additional 7,579 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,543,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $570,000. 45.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions comprising technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as a full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

