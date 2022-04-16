Brokerages Anticipate Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $435.29 Million

Equities analysts expect Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) to announce $435.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $448.73 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.30 million. Tyler Technologies posted sales of $294.80 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.98 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $433.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.74 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TYL. Barclays began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.46.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 34.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tyler Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 125.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TYL stock opened at $418.34 on Thursday. Tyler Technologies has a twelve month low of $384.38 and a twelve month high of $557.55. The company has a market cap of $17.33 billion, a PE ratio of 109.51 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $480.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

