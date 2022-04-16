Brokerages Anticipate Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.32) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.31). Viracta Therapeutics reported earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 184.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.44) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.33). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.45). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRXGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VIRX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Viracta Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of Viracta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458. 3.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,870 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $422,000. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. 42.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.06. The company had a trading volume of 227,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,368. The company has a market capitalization of $152.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 2.26. Viracta Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $13.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.59, a quick ratio of 11.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.35.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

