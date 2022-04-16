Brokers Set Expectations for Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:HIPO)

Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hippo in a research note issued on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.11) for the quarter.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hippo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Hippo from $5.40 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hippo from $4.60 to $3.76 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, JMP Securities assumed coverage on Hippo in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.25.

NYSE HIPO opened at $1.97 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.89. Hippo has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $10.82.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $32.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hippo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.60% of the company’s stock.

Hippo Holdings Inc provides home protection insurance in the United States and the District of Columbia. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft; and commercial and personal lines of products. The company distributes insurance products and services through its technology platform; and offers its policies online, over the phone, or through licensed insurance agents.

