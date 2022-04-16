Brokers Set Expectations for NVIDIA Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:NVDA)

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NVIDIA in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. KeyCorp analyst J. Vinh now anticipates that the computer hardware maker will post earnings per share of $5.42 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.64. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on NVIDIA from $347.00 to $298.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

NVDA stock opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.25, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $260.82. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $134.59 and a fifty-two week high of $346.47. The company has a quick ratio of 6.05, a current ratio of 6.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paradiem LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 13,641 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,154,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 874.2% during the 1st quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,212,000 after acquiring an additional 7,273 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,053 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Domani Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 11,107 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 28,010 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,643,000 after acquiring an additional 16,961 shares during the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 292,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.12, for a total value of $69,319,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

