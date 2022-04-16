Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) versus California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB) Financial Review

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Rating) and California Business Bank (OTCMKTS:CABB – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

Cambridge Bancorp has a beta of 0.52, indicating that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, California Business Bank has a beta of 0.24, indicating that its share price is 76% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and California Business Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cambridge Bancorp 30.38% 12.94% 1.22% California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.9% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Cambridge Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cambridge Bancorp and California Business Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cambridge Bancorp $177.84 million 3.14 $54.02 million $7.67 10.41 California Business Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Cambridge Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than California Business Bank.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Cambridge Bancorp and California Business Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cambridge Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 California Business Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Cambridge Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $96.75, indicating a potential upside of 21.21%. Given Cambridge Bancorp’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Cambridge Bancorp is more favorable than California Business Bank.

Summary

Cambridge Bancorp beats California Business Bank on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Cambridge Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cambridge Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Cambridge Trust Company that provides commercial and consumer banking, and investment management and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, savings, money market, trust, and individual retirement accounts; and time and demand deposits, and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include residential and commercial real estate loans; home equity lines of credit and term loans; commercial and industrial loans; secured and unsecured loans, lines of credit, and personal installment loans; and construction loans. The company also offers cash management, online and mobile banking, and payments services. It serves commercial enterprises, non-profit organizations, and individuals. The company operates through a network of 19 banking offices in Eastern Massachusetts and New Hampshire; and two wealth management offices located in Massachusetts, as well as three wealth management offices located in New Hampshire. Cambridge Bancorp was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

California Business Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

California Business Bank provides various financial products and services for small businesses and entrepreneurs. The company offers various personal and business deposit products; and business and commercial loans comprising SBA, commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans. It also provides online and mobile banking, mobile deposit, bill pay, and other services. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

