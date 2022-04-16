Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) Short Interest Update

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,020,000 shares, an increase of 173.7% from the March 15th total of 2,930,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 553,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 14.5 days. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CM. StockNews.com began coverage on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$166.00 to C$182.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Stifel Europe upped their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$172.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$174.00 to C$172.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.83.

NYSE:CM opened at $115.06 on Thursday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of $97.57 and a one year high of $132.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $124.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $120.89.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce shares are going to split on Monday, May 16th. The 2-1 split was announced on Friday, February 25th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, May 13th.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Rating) (TSE:CM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The bank reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.37. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a $1.267 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $5.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is an increase from Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.26. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is 44.17%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lincluden Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lincluden Management Ltd. now owns 529,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $58,925,000 after acquiring an additional 15,266 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $9,276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 13.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,163,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $129,300,000 after acquiring an additional 136,519 shares during the period. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 36.3% during the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 703,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,331,000 after purchasing an additional 187,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the bank’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.27% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

