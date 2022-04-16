Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $142.88.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $129.00 to $110.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Catalent in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Catalent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Catalent from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CAO Ricky Hopson sold 2,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.39, for a total transaction of $240,381.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter Zippelius sold 487,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $49,999,993.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 489,601 shares of company stock worth $50,259,212. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Catalent in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 154.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Catalent by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CTLT stock opened at $100.88 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $103.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a market capitalization of $18.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.38. Catalent has a 52-week low of $91.17 and a 52-week high of $142.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.85.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Catalent had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Catalent will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Biologics, Softgel and Oral Technologies, Oral and Specialty Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services.

