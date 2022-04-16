CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) vs. ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI) Financial Comparison

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Rating) and ShotSpotter (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Valuation & Earnings

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and ShotSpotter’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $688.29 million 8.37 -$248.92 million N/A N/A ShotSpotter $58.15 million 6.27 -$4.43 million ($0.37) -81.21

ShotSpotter has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and ShotSpotter’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions N/A 10.21% 4.59% ShotSpotter -7.62% -6.92% -3.64%

Risk & Volatility

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.92, indicating that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ShotSpotter has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CCC Intelligent Solutions and ShotSpotter, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 1 2 1 0 2.00 ShotSpotter 0 2 4 0 2.67

CCC Intelligent Solutions presently has a consensus price target of $11.33, suggesting a potential upside of 20.70%. ShotSpotter has a consensus price target of $45.75, suggesting a potential upside of 52.25%. Given ShotSpotter’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ShotSpotter is more favorable than CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.2% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.1% of ShotSpotter shares are held by institutional investors. 10.6% of ShotSpotter shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. It SaaS platform digitizes mission-critical AI-enabled workflows, facilitates commerce, and connects businesses across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others. The company offers CCC Insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC AI and analytics, and CCC casualty; CCC Repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC Other Ecosystem solutions, comprising CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC lender solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC International solutions. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

ShotSpotter Company Profile (Get Rating)

ShotSpotter, Inc. provides precision-policing and security solutions for law enforcement and security personnel in the United States, South Africa, and the Bahamas. Its solutions include ShotSpotter Respond, a public safety solution, which serves cities and municipalities to identify, locate, and deter gun violence by incorporating a real-time gunshot detection system into their policing systems; and ShotSpotter Connect, a patrol management software to help plan directed patrols and tactics to deter a broad set of crime types. The company also provides ShotSpotter SecureCampus and ShotSpotter SiteSecure that helps the law enforcement and security personnel serving universities, corporate campuses, big-box retail, malls, and key infrastructure or transportation centers to mitigate risk and enhance security by notifying authorities of a outdoor gunfire incident and saving minutes for first responders to arrive. In addition, it offers ShotSpotter Investigate, a cloud-based investigative platform to help law enforcement agencies modernize every phase of an investigation and accelerate case work with easy-to-use software tools. Further, it provides ShotSpotter Labs, a technology to adapt and extend commercial technology to address significant wildlife and environmental issues. The company sells its solutions through its direct sales teams. ShotSpotter, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.