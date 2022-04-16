Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN) versus XL Fleet (NYSE:XL) Critical Survey

Cepton (NASDAQ:CPTN – Get Rating) and XL Fleet (NYSE:XL – Get Rating) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

78.3% of Cepton shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.7% of XL Fleet shares are held by institutional investors. 15.3% of XL Fleet shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cepton and XL Fleet’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cepton N/A -15.48% 0.41% XL Fleet 184.55% -13.89% -12.53%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Cepton and XL Fleet’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cepton N/A N/A $8.26 million N/A N/A XL Fleet $15.60 million 16.14 $28.79 million $0.18 9.89

XL Fleet has higher revenue and earnings than Cepton.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cepton and XL Fleet, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cepton 0 1 2 0 2.67 XL Fleet 0 1 0 0 2.00

Cepton presently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 393.42%. XL Fleet has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 574.16%. Given XL Fleet’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe XL Fleet is more favorable than Cepton.

Summary

XL Fleet beats Cepton on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cepton (Get Rating)

Cepton, Inc. provides lidar-based solutions for automotive, smart cities, smart spaces, and smart industrial applications in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers auto grade lidar sensors, including Vista-X, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications; Vista-T, a lidar solution with a range of up to 300m for ultra-long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3 and AV L4/L5; and Nova, an ultra-small form factor lidar solution with a range of up to 30m for near-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and suitable for smart infrastructure applications. It also provides industrial grade lidar sensors, such as Vista-P, a compact lidar solution with a range of up to 200m for long-range applications in ADAS L2+/L3, AV L4/L5, and smart infrastructure applications; and Sora-P, an ultra-high scan rate, compact, and quasi line-scanning lidar solution that delivers high-fidelity profiling of objects moving at high speeds for free flow tolling and other industrial applications. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About XL Fleet (Get Rating)

XL Fleet Corp. provides fleet electrification solutions for commercial vehicles in North America. Its products include hybrid electric drive systems are comprised of an electric motor that is mounted onto the vehicle's drive shaft, an inverter motor controller, and a lithium-ion battery pack to store energy to be used for propulsion; plug-in hybrid electric drive system, which are fitted to vehicles. In addition, the company offers vehicle electrification and infrastructure solutions, and charging stations. It serves end-use customer base comprising Fortune 500 corporate enterprises, public utilities, and various municipalities. The company was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

