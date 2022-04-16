Chase (NYSE:CCF) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Chase (NYSE:CCF – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

CCF stock opened at $87.28 on Friday. Chase has a fifty-two week low of $83.59 and a fifty-two week high of $120.40. The firm has a market cap of $826.54 million, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 0.64.

Chase Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chase Corporation, a specialty chemicals company, manufactures and sells protective materials for various applications worldwide. It operates through three segments: Adhesives, Sealants and Additives; Industrial Tapes; and Corrosion Protection and Waterproofing. The Adhesives, Sealants and Additives segment offers protective conformal and moisture protective electronic coatings and cleaning solutions; advanced adhesives, sealants, and coatings; polymeric microspheres; polyurethane dispersions; superabsorbent polymers; and cleaning and protection solutions for electronic assemblies.

