Chia Network Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $13.92 Million (XCH)

Chia Network (XCH) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Chia Network coin can currently be bought for $85.93 or 0.00206989 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Chia Network has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Chia Network has a market cap of $241.16 million and $13.92 million worth of Chia Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Chia Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002451 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001772 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00044347 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,063.08 or 0.07505779 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000148 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,913.99 or 1.00255704 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.70 or 0.00040918 BTC.

Chia Network Coin Profile

Chia Network’s total supply is 22,582,025 coins and its circulating supply is 2,806,430 coins. Chia Network’s official Twitter account is @chia_project

Chia Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chia Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chia Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chia Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chia Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chia Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.