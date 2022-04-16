China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH) Short Interest Up 192.9% in March

China Southern Airlines Company Limited (NYSE:ZNH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,400 shares, a growth of 192.9% from the March 15th total of 5,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut China Southern Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of China Southern Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of China Southern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of China Southern Airlines in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in China Southern Airlines by 50.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,529 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 43.4% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of China Southern Airlines by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,944 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of China Southern Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Shares of ZNH opened at $28.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.33. China Southern Airlines has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $36.90. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -6.25 and a beta of 1.33.

China Southern Airlines Company Limited provides airline transportation services in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Airline Transportation Operations and Other Segments. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, and other extended transportation services.

