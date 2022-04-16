Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Up 175.4% in March

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,100 shares, a growth of 175.4% from the March 15th total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 28,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

NASDAQ:CBAN opened at $17.73 on Thursday. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $14.50 and a 52 week high of $19.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $311.80 million, a P/E ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.06.

Colony Bankcorp (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.08). Colony Bankcorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $29.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.12 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Colony Bankcorp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were given a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. This is an increase from Colony Bankcorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Colony Bankcorp’s payout ratio is currently 25.44%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Brian D. Schmitt purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, with a total value of $82,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO T Heath Fountain purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 18,560 shares of company stock worth $306,359 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at $3,389,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in Colony Bankcorp in the third quarter valued at $5,960,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Colony Bankcorp by 1.7% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $589,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the 3rd quarter valued at $907,000. Institutional investors own 37.04% of the company’s stock.

CBAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Colony Bankcorp from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

