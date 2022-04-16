Cormark Comments on Nomad Royalty Company Ltd.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:NSR)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nomad Royalty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 13th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.09 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Get Nomad Royalty alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets set a C$14.00 target price on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. cut their price target on shares of Nomad Royalty from C$18.00 to C$17.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$21.00 price target on shares of Nomad Royalty in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$13.75.

NSR opened at C$10.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$9.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$8.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.07, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.05. Nomad Royalty has a 1 year low of C$7.34 and a 1 year high of C$12.00. The stock has a market capitalization of C$629.93 million and a PE ratio of -277.03.

Nomad Royalty (TSE:NSR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$8.55 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Nomad Royalty’s dividend payout ratio is currently -427.97%.

Nomad Royalty Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nomad Royalty Company Ltd. operates as a gold and silver royalty company that purchases rights to the gold or silver produced from a mine. It owns a portfolio of 10 royalty, stream, and gold loan assets. The company is based in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nomad Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomad Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.