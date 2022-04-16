Cormark Comments on Shaw Communications Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:SJR)

Shaw Communications Inc. (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) – Stock analysts at Cormark decreased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shaw Communications in a note issued to investors on Thursday, April 14th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.24 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.27.

Shaw Communications (NYSE:SJR – Get Rating) (TSE:SJR.B) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.02). Shaw Communications had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

SJR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Shaw Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Shaw Communications from C$27.00 to C$40.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Shaw Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.33.

Shares of Shaw Communications stock opened at $30.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. Shaw Communications has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $31.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.0791 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Shaw Communications’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. Shaw Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.13%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Shaw Communications by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $135,806,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $303,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Shaw Communications during the 4th quarter valued at about $260,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Shaw Communications by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 478,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,049 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

Shaw Communications Inc operates as a connectivity company in North America. The company operates through Wireline and Wireless segments. The company's Wireline segment provides cable telecommunications services, including video, Internet, WiFi, phone, satellite video, and data networking through a national fibre-optic backbone network to Canadian consumers, North American businesses, and public-sector entities.

